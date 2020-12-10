'We're feeling broken': Taranaki father of six dies after campaign for cancer drug funding

Karl Taylor, 56, has died after being diagnosed with terminal cancer two years ago.

A Taranaki father who fought to get vital cancer drugs funded by the Government has died from the disease.

Karl Taylor, 56, died on Tuesday – almost two years after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer and told he had just months to live.

The father of six spent his final years campaigning to raise money for life-prolonging drugs and trying to get them funded for himself and other New Zealanders.

In March 2019, Karl Taylor sold everything he owned to pay for alectinib (Alecensa).

He ended up selling off most of his possessions in order to buy the medicine he needed and was later forced to move into a caravan.

Two of Taylor’s four daughters, Hope, 26, and Karla, 20, said their dad, who died at Taranaki Base Hospital, would be “so missed”.

“We’re feeling broken,” Hope said. “It doesn’t feel real.”

The women said they were feeling at peace as their father was no longer in pain.

“Dad was happy, smiling,” Hope said. “He got to die with all this family around.”

Karl Taylor got his hands on four months' worth of his life-changing drug alectinib, thanks to donations from the public.

The women said they would remember their dad as an amazing father, who would still try to do things for his family despite his illness.

“He tried his best with the little he had,” Hope said.

Karl, a former paint-sprayer and welder, was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in late 2018 and quickly discovered it was adenocarcinoma.

In early 2019, he started selling everything he owned and living with his children in an attempt to fund a life-prolonging drug called alectinib (Alecensa).

Taylor spent much of his time working to get funding for drugs that others needed.

The drug cost $6500 a month and at that time was not funded by Pharmac – the Crown entity that decides which medicines and pharmaceutical products are subsidised for use in public hospitals.

Taylor received only $2400 a month as a beneficiary.

“I believe everybody has a right to live, but I won’t live if I can’t afford it,” he said at the time.

Speaking out resulted in enough donations for a four-month supply of the drug.

He said his biggest concern was not for himself, but for people in his situation in the future.

In April 2019, he wrote a letter to Jacinda Ardern asking why he has to pay so much for cancer treatment.

In April 2019, he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, asking her to consider subsidising the drugs that he, and others, needed.

He even marched for breast cancer funding in Wellington once, too.

When the Government did announce that it would fund alectinib, along with two other drugs, Taylor had already paid more than $30,000 on supplies and was living in a caravan in one of the coldest parts of Taranaki.

He continued to press the Government to do more.

“That’s only three drugs they’ve funded. I want to advocate for those other drugs that are needed – despite what they’ve done for me.”

After selling everything he owned, Taylor lived in a caravan while taking the drugs for his cancer treatment.

Earlier this year, he said alectinib had stopped working.

He was on a free trial of the drug lorlatinib, but was holding out hope for Keytruda – which he said cost $60,000 a course.

Although Pharmac had announced it planned to fund Keytruda, it later backtracked and said it could not afford the investment.

Taylor’s daughters said in recent months he tried chemotherapy, which made him ill, and was about to start radiation treatment.

But he never stopped talking about Keytruda, Hope said.

“He was holding on to hope and faith.

Karl Taylor's funeral will be held on Saturday at New Plymouth's Oasis Church, at 10am.

“He’s been through a hell of a journey the last few years,” Hope said. “I don’t think I would have been able to fight that battle.”

Christmas will be hard for the family, the women say.

“I was wanting to take dad camping – he’ll be camping in my heart,” Hope said.

“You want him here, but that’s selfish.”

Karl Taylor’s funeral will be held at New Plymouth’s Oasis Church at 10am on Saturday. His family are raising money for it through a Givealittle called Karl’s Journey.