Methamphetamine dealing mother escapes jail sentence

Bailey Ngawaina Goodridge was sentenced to 18 months intensive supervision on a raft of drug dealing charges when she appeared in the New Plymouth District Court last month. (file photo)

A Taranaki mother has escaped a sentence of imprisonment for her role in a methamphetamine dealing ring.

Bailey Ngawaina Goodridge was among a group arrested in 2018 during Operation Pharoah​, a series of raids targeting the sale and supply of methamphetamine that also resulted in the arrest of former Fowler Homes Taranaki boss Lauchlan James MacMillan.

Goodridge appeared before Judge Maree MacKenzie in the New Plymouth District Court on November 18, 2020, for sentencing on five charges including possession of methamphetamine for supply, supplying methamphetamine and offering to supply the Class A drug.

MacKenzie said the total amount of methamphetamine involved was 105.5 grams.

Goodridge had been jointly charged with possession for supply of 56 grams of methamphetamine with her co-defendants, including Brendan Smith who was the “bag man” and travelled to Auckland to buy the drug in bulk.

MacKenzie said Goodridge had also offered to supply or supplied, either individually or with Smith, 49.5 grams.

The offending took place between March and October 2018 and the judge acknowledged Goodridge’s role was as a low-level street dealer who kept some for her own use.

“Underpinning this street dealing enterprise was your methamphetamine addiction,” MacKenzie said.

“The drug and alcohol report indicates that you were in the grip of a serious methamphetamine addiction at the time, using one gram per day.”

MacKenzie noted Goodridge continued to use methamphetamine while she was on electronically monitored bail knowing she was facing serious charges.

“You made noises about rehabilitation but struggled to follow through, despite being given a number of chances.”

However, she also recognised Goodridge was now ready to change and live a drug-free life.

“You have acknowledged the harm caused by methamphetamine and your destructive lifestyle. You have understood and recognised the impact on your family, particularly your young daughter.

“Your regret and shame about this is palpable.”

Crown prosecutor Justin Marinovich sought a sentencing start point of four years’ imprisonment while defence lawyer Kylie Pascoe submitted it should be less.

MacKenzie adopted a four-year start point but gave Goodridge a 60 per cent discount for her personal factors, including the lack of a criminal history, and early guilty pleas which resulted in a sentence of 20 months’ imprisonment.

Goodridge was sentenced to 18 months’ intensive supervision, which included the condition she was to undertake and complete the Te Whare Oranga Ngakau residential rehabilitation programme in Rotorua beginning on December 14.

MacKenzie also imposed a sentence of community detention, with a curfew from 7pm to 7am, starting on November 18 through until 5.30am on December 14.