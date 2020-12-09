Slip blocks SH3 north of New Plymouth

Traffic is backed up on SH3 near Uruti in North Taranaki, after a slip blocked the highway.

Two occupants of a car caught in a slip on State Highway 3 in North Taranaki escaped unharmed but the road remains blocked.

The slip occurred around 2.30pm on Wednesday near the intersection of Mōkau and Uruti roads and traffic is building up in both directions.

A police media spokeswoman said a car was trapped by the slip but “thankfully” the two occupants were unhurt.

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency website states the slip is blocking both lanes of the state highway.

Traffic is backed up for a number of kilometres from the slip and the main road is closed at the intersection with Pukearuhe Rd.

There are no diversions in place and drivers have been asked to avoid the area or delay their travels.

December has had a wet start in Taranaki with more rain forecast for the rest of the week.

The highway north of New Plymouth is prone to slips.

In 2014 a rockfall from a limestone cliff next to the highway near Piopio killed New Plymouth woman Joy Thompson.

In 2012 tonnes of mud, ruck and debris crashed down across SH3 just north of the Awakino Hotel.

Motorists were advised to travel north via Whanganui, which involved a three-hour detour.

In 1998 heavy rain caused a 100 metre stretch of SH3 to collapse six metres down Stockman's Hill at Mahoenui, just north of the Awakino Gorge.