Slip closes SH3, main route north of New Plymouth, overnight

A slip near UrutÄ«, North Taranaki, hit a car but thankfully the occupants were not injured. The slip saw SH3 closed overnight Wednesday.

The main route north of New Plymouth will remain closed overnight after a slip blocked State Highway 3 at Urutī.

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will carry out geotechnical assessments on the slip, with an update due at 10am on Thursday.

The slip occurred about 2.30pm on Wednesday near the intersection of Mōkau Rd (SH3) and Urutī Rd.

A police media spokeswoman said a car was trapped by the slip but ‘‘thankfully’’ the two occupants were unhurt.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area. The nearest detour is through the Forgotten World Highway (SH43), but that is recommended only for light vehicles or those familiar with the road.

There is also a significant detour via Whanganui and State Highway 4.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Traffic is backed up on SH3 near Uruti in North Taranaki, after a slip blocked the highway.

Traffic backed up for a number of kilometres from the slip yesterday, and the main road was closed at the intersection with Pukearuhe Rd.

New Plymouth District Council said local roads nearby, including Uruti, Kaka and Okoki roads, have also been closed to ensure public safety due to flooding and slips.

Piko Rd near Urenui was also closed due to a slip, with a clear-up crew on site.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The main road was closed at the intersection with Pukearuhe Rd.

The situation will be reassessed in the morning, the council said.

A Metservice heavy rain warning remains in place until 9am Thursday.

December has had a wet start in Taranaki with more rain forecast for the rest of the week.

The highway north of New Plymouth is prone to slips. In 2014 a rockfall from a limestone cliff next to the highway near Piopio killed New Plymouth woman Joy Thompson.

In 2012, tonnes of mud, ruck and debris crashed down across SH3 just north of the Awakino Hotel. Motorists were advised to travel north via Whanganui, which involved a three-hour detour.

In 1998 heavy rain caused a 100 metre stretch of SH3 to collapse six metres down Stockman’s Hill at Mahoenui, just north of the Awakino Gorge.