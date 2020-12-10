Urutī community helped travellers stranded by SH3 slip in North Taranaki

A slip near Urutī, North Taranaki, hit a car but thankfully the occupants were not injured. The slip saw SH3 closed overnight Wednesday.

The tiny community of Urutī rallied together to help travellers unexpectedly stranded in North Taranaki when a slip closed State Highway 3 on Wednesday.

Hundreds of motorists driving the road had their travel plans thrown into disarray by the slip, which closed the road from 2.30pm Wednesday until 11.30am Thursday morning, when it was reopened to one lane.

Traveller Emma Burkitt, who was returning to New Plymouth from Auckland, hit the line of cars waiting for the slip to be cleared about 1.30am.

By then the Urutī community rallied around the stranded motorists, she said.

“We would probably be looking at close to 100 (people) including those who stayed in their cars."

Coffee and toilet facilities were offered at the Urutī Community Hall, she said.

“A lot of us didn't even see road signage saying the road was closed or anything.”

While the road was closed, detours were in place via State Highway 43/Forgotten World Highway, for light vehicles or those familiar with the road, and via Whanganui and State Highway 4.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Traffic quickly backed up on either side of the slip near Urutī.

One of those caught out by the road closure was New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom, who was travelling back to the region from Auckland after his flight was cancelled.

During his car trip along the Forgotten World Highway he encountered a “couple of decent potholes and a few slips on the way”.

The state highway at Urutī is likely to remain down to one lane for the next week and motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their journeys.

At the time of the slip, a car travelling on the road was hit by the mud, but the two occupants were uninjured.

Meanwhile, the South Taranaki District Council has advised that Tangahoe Valley Rd is closed to all vehicles due to several significant slips.

It would likely take three days before the road was passable again.

Heavy rain has lashed the region this week, while fog also resulted in flights in and out of New Plymouth cancelled on Tuesday.