Kitten cuddles and adoption pop-up shop in New Plymouth

16:55, Dec 10 2020
Daveena Taylor is hoping to find homes for the 200 cats and kittens the Taranaki Animal Protection Trust has in its care, include the cuddly Huey, Dewey and Louie.
SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff
Daveena Taylor is hoping to find homes for the 200 cats and kittens the Taranaki Animal Protection Trust has in its care, include the cuddly Huey, Dewey and Louie.

For a few days in New Plymouth you can adopt a cat and indulge in some op-shopping at one stop.

The Taranaki Animal Protection Trust has more than 200 cats and kittens in their care that need a new home, trust member Daveena Taylor said.

“The majority of them have been dumped."

Huey, Dewey and Louie were found in a drain after their mum died.
SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff
Huey, Dewey and Louie were found in a drain after their mum died.

From Thursday to Sunday, the trust has a pop-up opportunity shop on the corner of Gill and Gover streets in New Plymouth. All cats and kittens at the shop are up for adoption.

Kittens can be yours for $150, while mature cats are $120. All have been desexed, microchipped, vaccinated and are up to date on worm and flea treatments.

Jackson the kitten is still being fed with a bottle.
SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff
Jackson the kitten is still being fed with a bottle.

If you’re not up to taking on a new pet, a gold coin koha gets you a cuddle.

On Thursday 11 animals were adopted at the pop-up shop, and though that was a good result it did not come close to the 21 kittens adopted in 57 minutes at another event the trust held in New Plymouth on Saturday.

READ MORE:
* Cuddling a cat is all in a day's fundraising for Taranaki animal welfare charity
* Kitten charity helps South Taranaki owners neuter their pets

Huey, Dewey and Louie are among those cats still looking for a home. The three kittens were found in a farm drain.

Their mother, who was being fed by a local woman, was hit by a car and died.

The kitten adoption pop-up runs until Sunday 4pm.
SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff
The kitten adoption pop-up runs until Sunday 4pm.

The shop is open from 10am to 4pm.

The trust welcomes all donations. Their vet bill so far in December has already ticked over $5000.

Stuff