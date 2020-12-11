Operation Blue Santa will deliver more than 20 tonnes of food to Taranaki families in need this Christmas

Blue Santa brought in brownies for morning tea for the volunteers who helped pack up the 400 food baskets, which will be delivered to families in need.

Blue Santa needed a lot of help this week to pack more than 20 tonnes of food into more than 400 baskets for Taranaki families in need.

For two days this week more than 80 volunteers, including the New Plymouth Police Family Harm team, Aviagen, Equippers Church, ANZ Bank, Beach Energy and North Point church, packed more than 400 baskets for the Operation Blue Santa appeal, Roderique Hope Trust co-founder Michelle Ramage said.

It's the fifth year in a row the Roderique Hope Trust and the family harm team have joined forces to bring Christmas cheer to vulnerable families.

‘’We even got a special visit from Blue Santa himself who generously handed out brownies for morning tea to everyone who assisted,” Ramage said.

The baskets will be delivered by police and social services to families in the Taranaki region as far north as Mōkau and south to Waverley, she said.

‘’As a team we have been overwhelmed with the incredible generosity shown to Operation Blue Santa this year in donations and people generously giving up their time to come and help pack the baskets.

‘’We needed a lot of hands on deck to pack over 20 tonnes of food and managed to get this done in record time.’’