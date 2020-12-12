New Plymouth's insatiable 'knead' for doughnuts

Erin Benton, owner of Knead Artisan Donuts, and staff are run off their feet, with about 2000 treats being sold in the three days they open each week.

Get in early or you may miss out. Demand for cream-filled doughnuts from New Plymouth’s newest bakery is so hot the line to get hold of them regularly snakes out the door.

Knead Artisan Donuts, on Carrington St, began opening its doors three times a week at the beginning of November.

Despite its location in a relatively quiet suburb, New Plymouth doughnut lovers can’t get enough.

Owner Erin Benton, of Ngāti Raukawa, said over Thursdays and Fridays, the store sells about 800 handmade tōnati (doughnuts), while Saturday is their bumper time, with 1200 heading out the door.

With the doors open at 7am, it is not uncommon for the shop to sell out well before their closing time of 1.30pm.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Doughnuts from a freshly-opened bakery in New Plymouth are flying out the door.

Benton and her partner Aaron Coutts decided to open a physical store earlier this year, buoyed by the demand for their hand-baked goods at various markets around Taranaki, as well as the success they experienced when the business went online during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The 26-year-old said it was the “scariest” decision she’s made, but the venture was only growing, to the point it outgrew its small, commercial kitchen in New Plymouth.

“You either had to call it a day or take a leap.”

Since then, Benton said business had been “ridiculous” and had exceeded all expectations she had about how busy they would be.

Flavour variations change every week, with Benton and her team of four able to select from about 40 they have on the books.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The Knead kaimahi (workers) hard at work at their store, where business has been booming.

As part of the recipes, they use as many locally-sourced ingredients as possible.

With Christmas on the horizon, some recent concoctions have included a brandy snap version and pavlova, which both proved popular with customers, Benton said.

Kawhe (coffee) is also for sale, and customers are encouraged to place an order in te reo Māori.

Born and raised in New Plymouth, Benton worked in a bakery as a teenager after school and it soon became a career, which she juggles with the care of her two tamariki, aged 2 and 4.

Benton said the secret to what made a good doughnut was pretty simple.

“I guess it just comes down to being fresh, you just don’t cut corners.”

While Benton was blown away by customer support, she had no immediate plans to either extend the days the shop opened, or to set up another store.