Formal council hearing needed in New Plymouth compost consent case

The contents of 23-litre para kai/food scrap bins are still being trucked out of the district, as a stoush over resources consents heads to a hearing. (File Photo)

A week-long hearing is the next step in an effort to resolve a stoush over resource consents which left New Plymouth district's food scraps being trucked 300 kilometres out of the city.

Efforts to resolve opposition to Remediation (NZ) Ltd's attempts to renew two resource consents necessary to run their Urutī-based composting facility have not been successful.

A formal Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) consent hearing, set down for one week, will start on March 22 next year, before two accredited councillors and one iwi commissioner.

The renewal applications were first lodged in November 2017, before being publicly notified in January 2019.

Twenty-two submissions, both for and against the applications, were received by TRC.

The company sought to renew consent to discharge waste material, treated stormwater and leachate, including drilling waste, on to land for composting near tributaries of the Haehanga Stream which runs into the Mimitangiatua​ (Mimi) River.

It also wants to be able to discharge odour and dust emissions into the air from the composting process.

Remediation (NZ) Ltd and those who oppose the consents were unable to reach agreement at a pre-hearing, which was held in September.

Due to the consenting issue, New Plymouth's domestic food scraps are transported to Hampton Downs, in North Waikato, for disposal.

The food scrap bins, which have been in use for more than a year and are for vegetable peelings, coffee grounds and the like, form part of the New Plymouth District Council’s Zero Waste 2040 goal.