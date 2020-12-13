Committing crimes to raise concerns not the right approach judge tells offender

Leith Castle was sentenced to two years and eight months imprisonment when he appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Friday. (file photo)

A recidivist offender told a court he committed crimes including burglary to highlight the “failings” of government agencies.

But Judge Gregory Hikaka told Leith Castle he was not taking the right approach.

Castle appeared before Judge Hikaka in the New Plymouth District Court on Friday for sentencing on two charges of burglary and one each of breaching a protection order and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

The 47-year-old had been found guilty of the burglary charges by a jury following a trial in November and pleaded guilty to the other two charges this week.

The summary of facts stated Castle broke into New Plymouth’s The Bendon Outlet in Waiwhakaiho overnight on January 18 and again on May 23.

On each occasion he cut a hole in the roofing iron and lowered himself into the store where he stole clothing.

During the second burglary he also took a laptop computer.

Damage to the building and clothing totalled more than $14,000.

In May, Castle left inside the store a ladder, from which police recovered his fingerprints. He also cut himself and an analysis of the blood was confirmed to be his.

In September 2019, Castle broke into his former partner’s home and stole her car. The woman had a protection order out against him.

Defending himself, Castle, who handed himself into police in 2010 declaring he was a drug dealer, said he accepted he committed the crimes.

However, he claimed he did it in order to raise concerns about “systemic failings” of numerous government departments to investigate his allegations of drug dealing and drug use.

Hikaka told Castle that getting himself locked up for long periods of time was not the right way to get the perceived failings addressed.

He arranged for letters to be drafted outlining Castle's concerns and for them to be delivered to the appropriate agencies.

Castle was sentenced to a total of two years and eight months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay reparation of $2600 at $10 per week for five years, which was the maximum the court could impose.