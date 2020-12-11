New Plymouth's Downtown Car Park is closing due to earthquake risk

New Plymouth's Downtown Car Park in Powderham St will be closed indefinitely from December 19 because it is an earthquake risk.

Leaseholders of parks in the Downtown Car Park in Powderham St were sent an emailed letter from the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) on Friday saying the seven-storey building would be closed from Saturday, December 19.

“We have received a detailed seismic assessment report that classes the building as ‘high risk’ as it only meets 20 to 34 per cent of the new building standards brought in since the Christchurch earthquakes,” the letter said.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but we hope you understand that public safety comes first.”

In the letter, the council said it would organise a full refund of any money paid in advance and offered to help those in need of alternative parking. There were 140 leased spaces and 125 parks were used by the public.

It also provided a link to the council website's lease parking page, which has information on the whereabouts and cost of its five other car parks.

However, the link shows all lease spaces are currently full, with each car park having a waiting list – the longest of which is 28 people. These parking areas range in price from $16 to $42 a week.

In an emailed statement, NPDC group manager corporate services Joy Buckingham said council looked at proposals to bring the building up to the 67 per cent of the new building standard needed to keep it operating, but decided to review the future of the building once the City Centre Strategy was finished next year.

‘’The strategy will provide a road map for keeping the city centre vibrant and sustainable over the next 30 years.’’

Buckingham said the car park was built in the late 1980s in line with the standards and building codes of the time.

It joins on to the Metro Plaza building, which NPDC bought last year with a view to developing an inner city “green corridor” along the Huatoki Stream, she said.