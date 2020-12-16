A mural of an American legend painted on a wall in New Plymouth

Artist Harry Moores’ first mural depicts Martin Luther King Jr and is on a wall in Brougham St, New Plymouth.

‘’That’s awesome mate,’’ a woman called out to artist Harry Moores as she walked past his new mural.

Moores, 33, had just finished painting American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr on a wall in Brougham St, New Plymouth.

A few minutes later former history teacher Charles Gill stopped and admired the artwork.

‘’Great choice, and well done. Brilliant. I love it. It’s a great choice, because it’s Martin Luther King. And he’s possibly one of the most important people of the 20th century.’’

Moores said some people relate to King and others to the art work.

‘’I think we’re part of the human race. Whatever country they’re born in they can hold a message that can be relevant in any part of the world, so I think it’s just a relevant image.’’

Painting the mural, which is based on a photograph, took Moores about 10 days, working when the rain stopped, and passersby were constantly pausing to have a chat.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Former history teacher Charles Gill stops to admire the new mural of Martin Luther King Jr in Brougham St.

‘’I’ve had a phenomenal reaction, predominately positive. I’ve never worked in an outdoor space and didn’t realise how much impact it had on people.

“It’s been fascinating watching people’s interaction with the work. It really encourages me to do more in the future.’’

Moores said he often gets an emotional response when he plays the piano, but did not realise he could get the same response with his art.

Most of his paintings are about 1 to 2 metres wide and tall, and he often depicts figures from popular culture.

‘’I’ve been trying to work full time in the last year. I work from home, so don’t have a huge space to work from.’’

He started painting as a hobby and enjoyed that for about five years, before he had an exhibition at Kina NZ Design and Art Space, about 10 years ago, he said.

‘’This is the first mural I've done.’’

The project was about bringing some vibrancy into the city and getting artists and businesses to work together.

‘’It’s been really inspiring for me to try more in the future. I’m really grateful to have had the opportunity.’’