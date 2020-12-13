Miscommunication sees children's surf night cancelled in New Plymouth

Fitzroy beach is not affected by sewage being discharged into the sea, so surfers were back on the waves in the weekend.

A communications mix up resulted in a children's surfing night being called off in New Plymouth.

On Thursday afternoon, New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) advised that stormwater and wastewater had been discharged out of the Waitara outfall in to the Tasman Sea.

So, NPDC advised against swimming and collecting kai from the area.

New Plymouth Surfriders Club president Mark Dwyer said he wasn’t informed of the situation, but heard about it on Friday, ahead of that night’s children's surfing event at Fitzroy Beach.

He contacted the council and was told Fitzroy and East End beaches were closed.

‘’So, we called off the kids night.’’

However, it turned out the beaches were not closed.

Somewhere the wires got crossed, Dwyer said.

‘’It was a bit of a misunderstanding, just one of those things. It was a grotty night anyway.’’

New Plymouth District Council spokesperson Jacqueline Baker said it was ‘’fine to swim and surf at East End and Fitzroy beaches’’.

The ‘no swimming’ warning extends from the Waiwhakaiho River mouth north to east of the Waitara river mouth.

A warning not to gather shell fish remains in place from Ngāmotu beach to Fitzroy Beach until December 23, and from the Waiwhakaiho River to east of the Waitara River until January 8.

‘’We apologise for any confusion and inconvenience this causes.’’

But Surfing Taranaki chief executive Craig Williamson said the council’s communications were ‘’not good enough’’.

People surf the Waiwhakaiho River Mouth and up to Waitara, they should have been advised, he said.

The council said they contacted recreational groups, but Williamson said no one talked to Surfing Taranaki.

He said the council would have been better to put such incidents on social media.