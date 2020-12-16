Inglewood author's got a new book and a letter from TV legend David Attenborough

Helen Griffiths sent a copy of her new book Treasure Beyond Measure to naturalist Sir David Attenborough.

You may think a group of pandas is cute, but it is actually an embarrassment.

An embarrassment of pandas is one of the collective nouns that features in a new book by Inglewood poet Helen Griffiths, along with an aurora of polar bears, a conspiracy of lemurs, an ostentation of peacocks, and many others.

Treasure Without Measure: a collective noun safari, is Griffith’s first children’s book and is illustrated by Simon Chadwick.

As well as collective nouns the story has a conservation element to it, uses rhyming text, and talks about human folly in relation to the environment, Griffiths said.

Because of the environmental element in her book she sent a copy to naturalist Sir David Attenborough.

‘’I sent him a copy with a handwritten letter. I had recently seen his documentary, A life on our Planet, and I felt there were a lot of parallels between what he was saying and what’s in this book.’’

And then one day she received a handwritten reply from the man himself, on headed notepaper.

‘’I was shocked, absolutely shocked. It was pretty special. I’m going to frame it. It’s just a couple of lines, but wow.’’

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Inglewood author Helen Griffiths plans to frame the handwritten note she received from naturalist Sir David Attenborough.

Treasure Without Measure started life as a poem written for conservation week in 2017.

‘’I had got into writing poetry as a way to deal with the stresses and strains of owning a local business.’’

She performed it at the poetry slam at Womad in 2018 and afterwards people told her she should turn it into a book.

Although the book is aimed at 7 to 12 year olds, younger children really enjoy looking at the pictures and naming the animals, she said.

It can be bought at book shops nationwide for $20.