E-coli found at Kaupokonui and Waingongoro River Mouths in South Taranaki

People are being advised not to collect shellfish or come into contact with the water at Kaupokonui River Mouth in South Taranaki. (File photo)

A health warning has been issued for Kaupokonui and Waingongoro River Mouths after high levels of e-coli in the water.

Visitors to these areas should not collect shellfish and plant life or come into contact with the water.

“Keep your pets away from the water too as they can also be affected,” South Taranaki District Council (STDC) regulatory services manager, Chantelle Denton said in a press statement.

The STDC has erected warning signs at the locations.

Further water samples will be taken next week, and the warning signs will be removed when the levels are considered safe.

Denton also want to remind people the general rule is to not swim for at least three days after heavy rainfall.