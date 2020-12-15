Kaumātua flats get $239k makeover thanks to community

Tiahuia Abraham, of the NgÄ Pekanga Catholic MÄori Society, performed a karakia on Tuesday, ahead of major renovations of its three units.

Tradies have been anointed as part of the Ngā Pekanga whānau as they help to achieve the group’s dream of providing papakāinga housing for kaumātua.

A $239,500 cash injection, thanks to grants from Te Puni Kōkiri (TPK), Te Tumu Paeroa (The Māori Trustee) and the Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET), means the three units owned by Ngā Pekanga Catholic Māori Society on Waitara’s Bayly St will get much-needed repairs and renovations.

During a special blessing at the site on Tuesday, before the work got underway, society member Tiahuia Abraham spoke of how the upgrade was part of a bigger moemoeā (dream or vision) they had to provide for their people.

“We will embrace you today as a part of our whānau. You are not just our workers,” she told the Roebuck Construction crew, following the formalities.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The interior of one of the NgÄ Pekanga-owned units which is in for a makeover.

The three units were moved onto the property in the mid-1990s.

One half of the section is owned by the society, while the other belongs to the Catholic Diocese of Palmerston North.

There is a whare karakia (church) on site, where Mass is held every month.

The overdue maintenance will take into account new health and safety standards, as well as accessibility in, and around, the units.

It is hoped the work will be completed by the end of February.

Society property manager Patsy Crow thanked the funders for their support.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The upgrade of the units was made possible through a grant from Te Puni KÅkiri, Te Tumu Paeroa and the Taranaki Electricity Trust.

“We have been blessed with the generosity of the community, and we know we wouldn’t be here without that.”

TPK representative Roena Ruakere-TeUira said providing the grant to the society had been a “no-brainer” for them.

“We know these units needed some attention to make them safe and warm.”

This was echoed by Tony Bedford, who attended the blessing on behalf of TET.

“It’s already a valuable asset, but let's grow it for the next generation.”

Society chairwoman Colleen Tuuta said the grants made it possible to move ahead quickly with the renovations.

Tuuta said there were future plans to build more papakāinga housing on the land it owned as there was a real need for this type accommodation.