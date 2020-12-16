Taranaki rescue swimmers preparing for busy summer

Helicopter rescue swimmers, from left, Nathan Zieltjes, Mike Melody, Luke Miller and David Bentley are honing their skills for a busy summer.

A Taranaki Community Rescue Helicopter specialist crew are ready to dive in and get their feet wet this summer.

The team of six rescue swimmers, who are hand-picked for the role, are honing their skills for what is predicted to be a busy period as Kiwis head to beaches.

Helicopter crewman Luke Miller was involved with winching an injured Russian sailor off a fishing boat 30 nautical miles off the Taranaki coast last weekend, but fortunately didn’t have to go into the water.

Miller said landing a paramedic safely on the deck of the vessel amid a four-metre swell required concentration, communication, team work and good training.

The Taranaki Community Rescue Helicopter in action during a training exercise.

“You’re waiting for a calm period to land them on the boat. You’re reading the swells and trying to predict the smooth moment.”

The member of Fitzroy Surf Life Saving Club said while he wanted to be doing his job, prevention was the best thing.

“I would much rather that people are staying safe than us having to be called out.”

Miller, a former Army medic who served in Afghanistan, said he liked to help people out in their time of need and felt like the role was a culmination of all of his training.

The Taranaki Community Rescue Helicopter winches a rescue swimmer from a boat during a training exercise.

David Bentley, who was Taranaki Surf Life Saving Lifeguard of the Year in 2016, believed lots of people would be heading to the region’s beaches and waterways this summer.

“We are predicting a very busy summer season for water-based recreation activity,” Bentley, the manager of the Taranaki Rescue Squad, said.

He encouraged people to know their limits, never swim alone and to always swim between the flags, while boaties should ensure they have got the required safety gear before heading out.

Mike Melody, rescue swimmer training manager, said calmness was a key quality for the role.

“There’s a lot of big spinning things and noise and you have to be able to focus on what is going on and not getting distracted.”