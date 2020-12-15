Three-vehicle crash blocks traffic on SH3 north of New Plymouth

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on State Highway 3 north of New Plymouth on Tuesday afternoon.

A car was flipped on to its roof and two people were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision in North Taranaki.

Traffic is being diverted after the on State Highway 3, near the intersection with De Havilland Dr, about 2pm on Tuesday.

South bound traffic was diverted along SH3A while the northbound lane remained open as emergency services worked at the scene.

Senior Constable Rob Keen said two cars and a truck were involved in the collision.

While the police investigation into the exact cause of the crash was ongoing Keen said early indications were one of the cars had crossed into the path of the oncoming truck.

“One of the vehicles has crossed the centreline and collided with the truck.

“As a result of the impact one vehicle has over turned and came to rest on its roof.”

Keen said two people were taken to Taranaki Base Hospital by St John Ambulance and all three vehicles involved in the crash sustained damage.

Leighton Keith/Stuff A car rolled and ended up on its roof during a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 3.

Both lanes of the highway were reopened just after 3pm.

Meanwhile, emergency services are responding to a two vehicle crash in Kaponga, at the corner of Palmer and Eltham roads.