Crash causes gridlock in New Plymouth

Commuter traffic is in gridlock throughout New Plymouth following a crash ot the intersection of Mangorei and Northgate on Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic in New Plymouth was brought to a standstill after a car hit a lamppost at the city’s northern entrance on Tuesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Northgate and Mangorei Rd just before 4pm and created gridlock chaos throughout the city for the third time in two months.

Senior Constable Vaughan Smith the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

“It appears a woman has had a medical issue and collided with a lamppost, which has toppled over and landed on the traffic lights,” Smith said.

Matt Rilkoff/Stuff Devon St West was at a standstill on Tuesday afternoon following the crash at Northgate.

The force of the impact made the traffic lights unstable, so they had to be shut down and the northbound lanes closed, he said.

Motorists were diverted through Fitzroy but traffic travelling along the alternative route of Devon Rd quickly ground to a halt.

“It has caused issues all the way through to Bell Block and through the centre of the city,” Smith said.

Matt Rilkoff/Stuff Traffic in Egmont St was unable to move.

A police officer was conducting traffic at the scene.

The scene was cleared and the road reopened at 5.10pm, a police spokeswoman said.

However, it took about 30 minutes for traffic in the city centre to begin moving, although some city streets remained congested long after.

The chaotic scenes resembled those on October 15 when police had to shut down Northgate due to a bomb threat.

There were also tailbacks the following month when a section of the northbound lane of State Highway 3, between the intersections of Courtenay St and Watson St, was closed for a week between 9.30am and 6pm for footpath renewals.

The work sent northbound traffic on to Devon St East, causing long delays at rush hour.