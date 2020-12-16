Rainbow crossing a sign of 'acceptance' for LGBTQI+ community

Dan Thurston-Crow and Pride Taranaki chair Anneka Carlson take a selfie at the crossing, which was painted overnight Tuesday.

Forget the zebra crossing, New Plymouth has a new rainbow crossing that’s sending a “big message of aroha” to the LGBTQI+ community.

The crossing, near the Gill St entrance to the Centre City mall, was painted overnight after the idea was pitched at Tuesday's New Plymouth District Council meeting.

New Plymouth-born artist Shannon Novak, whose works look at LGBTQI+ issues, asked the council to paint a crossing to show those in the rainbow community they were accepted.

Novak said he had spent about six months consulting with Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency and roading contractor Downer to ensure it could be done legally before pitching to the council.

Even then, Novak expected to be “turned away” after his deputation and said he was surprised at how fast the council got it done.

Auckland-based Novak is yet to walk over the crossing, as he is now holidaying in Mt Maunganui, but said he had been sent several photos of it.

“It’s wonderful to see.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff New Plymouth district councillor and Pride Taranaki chair Anneka Carlson says the crossing was a great sign of acceptance for the LGBTQI+ community.

New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom said the crossing, only the second permanent rainbow crossing in the country behind Wellington's, sent a message to the LGBTQI+ community that it was valued and cared about.

“It's a sign our little provincial city is growing up. It’s a little gesture that sends a big message of aroha.”

Councillor Anneka Carlson, who is also chair of LGBTQI+ group Pride Taranaki, said she too was impressed with how fast the project was completed.

“It fills me with so much joy.

“To many people it is a colourful crossing but to the LGBTQI+ community it sends a message from the council and community that there's acceptance and inclusion – that we’re moving in the right direction. That hasn’t been there; we’ve been a conservative city.”

In a note to councillors on Wednesday, NPDC group manager planning and infrastructure David Langford said the line marking team was working in the area overnight "so took the opportunity to get this painted straight away”.

The team only had ordinary paint in stock so the crossing would be repainted with a hard-wearing resin paint in the new year, he said.