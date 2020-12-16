Offender jailed for physical and sexual abuse of young boy

Gilbert Noble was sentenced to two years and two months imprisonment for the physical and sexual abuse of a young boy in his care in thre 1990s.

A Taranaki Kaumātua has been sentenced to imprisonment for historical physical and sexual abuse of a young boy in his care.

Gilbert Noble appeared before Judge Charles Blackie in the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday for sentencing on two charges of assault with a blunt instrument and one of indecency with a boy aged under 12.

Noble had been found guilty of the offending following a jury trail in September.

The jury were not able to reach verdicts on two charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and another one of indecency with a boy aged under 12.

Crown prosecutor Cherie Clark withdrew the charges.

Clark read the victim’s impact statement detailing how the victim had attempted suicide and suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder due to the harm inflicted on him during the time he lived with Noble in the Waikato between 1993 and 1999.

The physical abuse included being punched and kicked as well as being hit with a practice taiaha, a traditional Māori weapon, and once he was struck on the top of the head with a hammer.

“The impact of his abuse towards me has affected my whole life,” she read.

The victim had been brought up immersed in Te Reo and Māori tikanga but now had a total disconnect from his culture as a result of Noble’s offending.

“I hate it now because of him, it’s connected to him.”

Defence lawyer Andrew Laurenson accepted a term of imprisonment was inevitable but argued the offending happened 27 years ago and there had been no suggestion anything similar had happened since.

Laurenson said two witnesses had given evidence they never saw any inappropriate discipline.

The victim’s family had been dysfunctional and his mother had never raised him; instead she had passed him off on to others.

Laurenson submitted Noble was entitled to a reduction in sentence because of the work he had done promoting Māori culture and values during his life.

“He has a huge amount of support from the community especially the Māori community which he has given years of his life to.”

Blackie detailed an incident where the victim was physically abused after spilling milk he had been sent to the dairy for.

“He said the more he cried the more he was hit.”

One night, after Noble had been drinking or smoking cannabis, he got into bed with the boy and put his hands inside his pyjamas, touching his genitals.

Blackie said he was disappointed to see Noble had not accepted any responsibility for his offending or expressed any remorse to his victim, for whom he had a position of trust and should have been providing a nurturing and supporting environment.

“That trust was breached and abused by the assaults.”

He acknowledged the large number of references provided on Noble’s behalf and gave him credit for dedicating his life to enhancing Māori cultural values.

Noble was sentenced to a total of two years and two months’ imprisonment and placed on the child sex offenders’ register.