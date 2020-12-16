New Plymouth rates could increase by an average of $231 in 2021/22, and water meters also on the cards

Fixing New Plymouth’s water infrastructure is going to cost ratepayers $248 million.

A decade of steep rates hikes and paying for water within five years are both on the cards under plans set out by New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom.

His proposals would see New Plymouth’s total rates take go up 12 per cent next year and an average of 6.1 per cent every year for the following nine years.

For the average urban household next year’s increase would equate to $231.

The increase is made up of $140 towards the $248 million upgrade of the district’s failing water infrastructure over the next decade, and the remaining $90 is for general rates.

READ MORE:

* Deputy mayor says consultation on next decade 'not meaningful'

* The six-figure salaries available at Taranaki councils

* New Plymouth's Downtown Car Park is closing due to earthquake risk



The rates increase will depend on decisions made in the draft 10-year plan, which will be finalised at a New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) meeting on Tuesday.

Councillors will also be deciding on how much the public is charged for using council facilities and services. Pool fees could go up by $1 and operational hours at some libraries and the Govett-Brewster/Len Lye Centre could be reduced.

The draft plan will not be set in stone and will go out for public feedback in March and April before councillors make final decisions.

Holdom told a media briefing on Wednesday that rates for the average household are $2450 per annum, and under current proposals would go up to about $2681 in the 2021/22 year.

‘’By the end of the decade (infrastructure) renewals will be coming out of rates. And there will be no more running down of infrastructure.’’

The proposed rises come after the New Plymouth District Council’s community consultation Top Ten Kōrero, which asked people for their views on what NPDC should prioritise in its 10-year plan, such water infrastructure, climate change and a marina.

More than 9,400 responses were received, and they indicated that ratepayers were not keen on paying medium or large rates increases.

Holdom told media he realised no tax increase was welcomed and it would put financial stress on some households.

Some people will be eligible for a rates rebate, and NPDC would be encouraging people to take advantage of that.

The least popular item on the Top Ten was water meters.

But Holdom said he would be recommending installing water meters over the next three years, at a cost of $16m, and NPDC could start charging for water in 2024.

‘’Water meters are a polarising issue. Many people believe water meters are a threat to public ownership of the asset. Our view is water assets must remain in public ownership.’’

However, having water meters could save the council millions of dollars and reduce water consumption by 20 per cent.

‘’The status quo isn’t going to cut it. Our households waste a vast amount of water.’’

Other ideas the council is considering are borrowing $43m towards the water upgrades, to be repaid over 25 years.

However, NPDC would also be looking to partner with other organisations to deliver what Holdom called the ‘’cherries on top’’, such as extending the $26m Coastal Walkway to Waitara, to which Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency would contribute 51c in the dollar, and building a multi-sport hub at the New Plymouth Raceway.

People want pathways, and they want sports facilities, Holdom said.

The proposed multi-sport hub received the most feedback of any single issue in the Top Ten.

The first part of the proposal would cost $67m and council was looking at funding $40m. The rest would need to be raised externally, he added.

The hub is expected to be put into the 10-year plan at Year 6, though work on aspects of it, like the new hockey turf, could be done earlier.