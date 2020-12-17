Marine rescue off South Taranaki coast is a timely warning for boaties

Taranaki police Search and Rescue (SAR) coordinator Andrew Wong Too wants everybody heading into the marine environment this summer to make sure they’re prepared and have the essential safety equipment.

With survival time measured in minutes not hours, Taranaki police Sergeant Andrew Wong Too knew speed was of the essence when a boat capsized this week and three men were thrown into the water.

About 3.50pm on Tuesday, the trio’s boat rolled as they attempted to navigate the bar at the Pātea river mouth following a fishing trip.

Emergency services, including police, the South Taranaki Coastguard, Taranaki Community Rescue Helicopter and an Airforce Orion P3 were alerted and took part in the ensuing search.

One of the men was able to make his way ashore unaided, while a second clung to the overturned boat’s hull.

But a third immediately disappeared into the churning Tasman Sea.

Wong Too, the police Search and Rescue (SAR) coordinator, said it was stressful knowing someone was missing.

“My main concern was that at no time after that boat rolled on the bar were we sure of his location, and we also found out he had had problems inflating his life jacket.

“When people are in the water we are talking about survivability in minutes, not hours.”

Taranaki Community Rescue Helicopter Taranaki Community Rescue Helicopter swimmer Mike Melody scans the horizon at Pātea on Tuesday.

Wong Too deployed as many assets as he could to the search.

“There’s all manner of things that could have happened that could’ve prevented him from keeping his head above the water for that length of time.”

The chopper scoured the sea around the overturned boat before landing and a decision was made to track further out directly from the river mouth.

By that time the missing man had been in the water for an hour and 20 minutes.

“It was when they began that search that the medic spotted something in the water. I’m ecstatic at that point, absolutely relieved.”

Helicopter rescue swimmer Mike Melody went into the water to assist the man, who was clinging to a dive bottle about one-and-a-half nautical miles offshore, and the pair were winched to safety.

Melody said the man was a bit cold when he reached him but had managed to remain reasonably calm.

“He had a beaming smile when we were lifted out of the water. He was a very happy man.”

The man was taken by St John ambulance to Hāwera Hospital to be checked out.

Wong Too said it was a positive result and police were grateful to members of the public who helped at the scene.

“That man is going to see Christmas with his family.”

However it could have easily ended in tragedy and Wong Too wanted it to serve as a timely reminder to anyone heading into the water this summer.

Bars at the Waitara, Mōkau and Pātea river mouths are notoriously dangerous.

“A lot of boating fatalities occur on river bars. If you are not familiar with the bar or not sure about it, you should check with people that have got more experience.”

Wong Too said skippers should make sure they have life jackets for everybody onboard, at least two forms of communication, including a marine radio, let people know their plans and have other safety equipment like a personal locator beacon.

“The earlier we know about an incident the more options we have in terms of how we can deal with it.”

Wong Too weather conditions should also be checked and if in doubt don’t go out.

“You can always schedule a fishing trip for another day.”