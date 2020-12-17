Three injured after vehicles collide south of Stratford

Three people were injured after a two-car crash near Stratford on Thursday.

Three people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Central Taranaki on Thursday.

A car and van collided on State Highway 3, just south of Stratford, about 11.15am, a police spokeswoman said.

Police, firefighters, St John ambulance staff and the Taranaki Community Rescue Helicopter all responded.

One patient with serious injuries was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital while two others were taken to Hāwera Hospital.

All were transported by St John ambulance, the spokeswoman said.

Diversions were put in place while emergency services worked at the scene but the road had been cleared by 12.35pm.