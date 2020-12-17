Coming together to celebrate International Migrants Day

International students Andrielli Alves and Julia Lima pictured with Mayor Neil Holdom, Labour MP Glen Bennett, and list MP Angela Roberts were happy to be in New Zealand but missing their families in Brazil.

Although Julia Lima is happy to be in New Zealand, it has been a hard year being so far away from her family in Brazil.

Lima is an international student at the Western Institute of Technology in Taranaki (WITT) and was one of many attending a barbecue at the New Plymouth campus on Thursday to celebrate International Migrants Day, which falls on Friday.

“It’s been amazing here but hard to leave family because things in Brazil are very bad,” the English language student said.

The barbecue was put on by Migrant Connections Taranaki, the Department of Internal Affairs, New Plymouth District Council and Western Institute of Technology for migrants unable to travel home due to Covid-19.

“The day is centred on appreciating the contribution of the millions of migrant workers worldwide,” Migrant Connections Taranaki coordinator Geetha Kutty said.

“This year, because of Covid, we have a lot of international students who can't go home and have uncertain futures and won't be able to celebrate Christmas, so we thought of having a barbecue so everyone can enjoy together.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff A barbecue was held at Witt to celebrate International Migrants Day.

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom, Labour MP Glen Bennett, and list MP Angela Roberts attended the celebrations.

WITT international director Carol Allen said they tried to help international students integrate into the community and the barbecue was a nice way of sharing fellowship and celebrating the day.

“Geetha and I have been doing this for some years now.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Aakriti Nahar and Jazz Singh from India (left) were helping out the barbecue which was organised by Geetha Kutty from Migrant Connections Taranaki and Carol Allen, International Director at Witt (right).

“Most students this time of year are on holiday break, but we do have quite a few English Language students who are still here, and they’ve all come today.”

Allen said it had been a big year for the English language course at Witt, with a range of cultures and increasing numbers of students from China, Korea, and South America.

“While Covid has been very challenging on lots of fronts there have been some positives out of the year for us.”