Teen yachting star wins champion title in race he entered 'just for fun'

New Plymouth sailor Jack Parr just won the national championship in the open and youth RS Feva yachting class. He only entered wit a friend after they were lent a yacht to sail.

Jack Parr and his friend entered a yachting competition ‘’just for fun”.

They ended up New Zealand RS Feva National Champions and the RS Feva Youth Champions.

Jack, 14, from New Plymouth and his friend Ashton Williamson, who lives in Auckland, were lent an RS Feva yacht, so decided to enter the competition even though they had never raced in that class before, Jack said.

‘’We thought we’d just do it for fun, because it was going to be windy, and we like the wind. So we did it just for laughs and it turned out we were quite good at it.’’

They had raced together in other double handed races, so they already knew how to communicate, Jack said.

‘’But that was the first time we’d sailed together in the RS.’’

So, winning was ‘’very surprising”.

Jack has been sailing at the New Plymouth Yacht Club for about four years and loves it because he likes ‘’being on the ocean and how it’s really competitive”.

He has also entered two international competitions, one three or four years ago in China and more recently with the New Zealand Development under 14 team in New Caledonia.

Supplied Jack Parr, New Plymouth, left, and Ashton Williamson, Auckland, both 14, enjoy the results of their hard work out on the water.

Jack competed in the optimist class.

‘’I did all right. It was supposed to be a windy regatta. New Caledonia is known as being really windy. Then on the first day of racing there was no wind. It was kind of a let down. I like the wind. I grew up in New Plymouth. It was still a really fun regatta.’’

Now he has finished Year 9 at New Plymouth Boys’ High School, he will spend the summer travelling around Aotearoa and competing at yachting regattas.

But high on his wish list for summer is to get out on the water and get a close up view of the America’s Cup racing in Auckland.