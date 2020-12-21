A night at New Plymouth's Pukekura Park set to give you The Chills

The Chills are playing at the TSB Festival of Lights on December 27.

Sunday night's TSB Festival of Lights entertainment lineup is set to give you The Chills.

The Dunedin rockers are kicking off their summer tour by taking the Hatchery Lawn stage on Sunday at the New Plymouth District Council-run festival.

The band was started in 1980 by the only remaining original member Martin Phillips.

Since then, it has had a near-constant turnover with more than 25 members coming and going in what is known as ‘the curse of The Chills’.

Phillips and current members Todd Knudson, Erica Scally, Oli Wilson and Callum Hampton will play classic hits such as Pink Frost and Heavenly Pop Hit, as well as tunes of their most recent album Snow Bound.

Last week the band released its most recent single You're Immortal.

The Chills last came to New Plymouth in 2018 when they performed at The Mayfair.

The free outdoor gig starts at 8.30pm when the lights turn on, and runs until 9.45pm. MetService is predicting a warm and sunny evening, with a high of 19 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, on the Fred Parker Lawn, New Plymouth pop/folk artist Laura Griffiths, formally of Perfect Strangers, will be playing original music from 8-8.30pm.

She will be followed by singer-songwriter Stephanie Piquette.

At 9.15pm and 10.15pm The Arboreal Artist, Chloe Loftus, will perform acrobatics above Fountain Lake and Tansi Productions’ dancers will be busting a move at different locations at the festival until 11pm.

The Festival of Lights entertainment schedule runs until January 23, with light and orchestra show Synthony wrapping it up, before the lights finish on January 31.