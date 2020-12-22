Earthquake stengthening work gets under way at Yarrow Stadium

Clelands Construction project manager Bruce Earby and Taranaki Regional Council director corporate services Mike Nield in the west stand at Yarrow Stadium where earthquake strengthening work has begun.

Re-establishing Taranaki’s earthquake-prone Yarrow Stadium as the country’s premier regional sporting venue is under way.

Earlier this month, a tender to repair the stadium’s west stand, within a $12 million budget, was awarded to Clelands Construction, and workers are now stripping it down so it can be rebuilt.

Meanwhile, tenders for the design and demolition of the east stand, as well as upgrading the facility’s lighting and replacing the field, will go out this week and early in the New Year.

The Taranaki Regional Council-owned stadium, which is receiving a $50 million repair and upgrade, has been partially closed since both covered stands were declared an earthquake risk in 2018.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff About 4000 plastic seats from the west stand at Yarrow Stadium sit on the playing field in front of the east stand while earthquake stengthening work is carried out.

So far about 4000 plastic seats from the west stand have been removed, the hospitality units have been stripped and a service tunnel under the stand has been dug.

Project manager Bruce Earby said there were concerns the stand would twist and buckle if the hill on which it has been built, moved, so the work was designed to remedy the situation.

First the hospitality area would be strengthened, braced and locked in before 16 stabilising piles would be driven into the ground in front of the stand.

“They are designed to stop any slump of the hill going further down towards the field,” Earby said.

Once the piles are in place, about 300, six-and-a-half metre sections of concrete bleachers would be removed and additional structural support would be installed.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Work to strengthen the west stand at Taranaki’s Yarrow Stadium got underway this month and is expected to be finished by the end of October 2021.

Earby expected the project, which involves dismantling the stand before rebuilding it, to pose some challenges.

“I don’t think we’ve ever pulled a stadium apart. It’s easy to build it, but we have got to get everything exactly back in the same position. So it has got to be within a millimetre when it goes back so that’s a challenge in itself.”

He said about six Clelands staff were working at the site, but at the height of the project up to 50 people, including sub-contractors, would be involved.

Work on the west stand was expected to be finished by the end of October 2021.

TRC director corporate services Mike Nield said the stadium had been out of action for too long.

“We are absolutely delighted that work on the repair of the west stand has commenced and work on the rest of the stadium will follow in the New Year,” Nield said.

“We need to get back to this being the premier regional stadium of New Zealand.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The Clelands crew responsible for the rebuild. From left, managing director Michael Braggins, project manager Bruce Earby and site manager John Starrenburg.

Nield said it was hoped work on upgrading the lights, repairing the field and the demolition of the east stand would commence before March next year.

“We want to get the stadium back open as soon as we can for all users.”

Nield said it was expected the stadium would be open for all sports and events by the end of 2021, with limited capacity until the east stand was rebuilt, a task estimated to take between two and three years.

“Straight after that we would be hopeful of getting a big major sports event back here.”