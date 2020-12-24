New Plymouth councillor 'can't support pokies' after witnessing horror story as an officer

Councillor Anneka Carlson said she could not in good conscience support the pokies policy because of what she had seen while working as a police officer.

A former police officer turned New Plymouth councillor told her colleagues a pokies horror story as they considered updating a gambling policy.

Anneka Carlson, who used to walk the beat in Auckland, shared of once finding six kids under 10 in a house with no food and dirty nappies strewn about.

“They hadn’t seen their parents in two days because their parents were at the pokies.

“I can’t stand here, hand on heart, and support taking money from vulnerable people and disguising it as community funding.

“I think we really need to think about what we’re doing here.”

Her warning came as the New Plymouth District Council considered updating a policy to see the district's gaming machine cap drop from 320 to 300 at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday. The current sinking lid policy for Waitara will be retained until the number of machines in the area is reduced to 25.

Carlson wasn't alone in her angst over pokies, Councillor Dinnie Moeahu said he had witnessed the effects of problem gambling.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Councillor Dinnie Moeahu told councillors he'd get rid of all pokies if he could.

“If I had my way I would just lay waste to all the gambling machines. What I care about is the social responsibility and the duty of care we have as a council.”

But others said they should not make people's entertainment choices for them.

“That's why only adults are allowed to play them,” councillor Murray Chong said.

Councillor Marie Pearce said people gambled on horses and all sorts of things.

“We do not have the right to tell people what to do for their entertainment.”

The council heard submissions from five people supporting dropping the cap to 278, the current total of machines in the district, one supporting the 300 cap, and 10, including the TAB and New Zealand Community Trust, who wanted the cap to remain at 320.

In the end, Carlson and Moeahu voted against the change, as did councillors Amanda Clinton-Gohdes, Tony Bedford and Sam Bennett, but it was passed 10-5 and the new cap of 300 introduced.

However, a no vote was essentially, if unintentionally, a vote for 320 machines, as if the update was not passed the status quo cap of 320 machines would continue.

At the meeting, councillors also voted to establish a new alcohol ban, which will come into place on December 30. This came after a council blunder saw the previous ban lapse in 2018.

The new ban covers a year-round alcohol ban in the New Plymouth CBD and Waitara central business and recreation area, and partial bans from November to March in Urenui, Oakura, Pukekura Park, and the Mt Bryan, East End and Fitzroy reserves.

It will also ban alcohol from five entranceways to the TSB Bowl of Brooklands, for two hours before and after some events.

The council also signed off its draft 10-year plan, including $248 million over 10 years for ageing water networks, transport upgrades (about $153m over 10 years), extending the Coastal Walkway to Waitara (about $26m in years 1-6) and a multi-purpose hub development (about $40m in years 4-10), with an artificial hockey turf in year three.

Other points of note in the draft LTP (financial year 2021 – 2031) include:

$400,000 taken out of the Govett Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre budget for the next 10 years.

$1 increase for Todd Energy aquatic centre adult and child entry fees (except for community service cardholders); $2 increase at Waitara, Inglewood and Okato pools.

$460 increase for adult double-depth burial plot to $4163, and increasing interment fees for better cost recovery.

$400,000 for a new toilet in Lepperton in year six, plus other parks and open spaces work.

$734,000 across 10 years for new Festival of Lights installations.

$3.6m in years one to two for the Junction zero waste hub permanent building.

Not all are funded from rates. Following consultation with the public, a final plan needs to be adopted by June 30, 2021.