From Christmas at the Bowl to Boxing Day in Pukekura Park

New Plymouth guitarist Matt Everest will be playing at the TSB Festival of lights on Boxing Day.

Matt Everest first played Christmas at the Bowl as a 14-year-old in a band and doesn't really remember the gig well.

Last Sunday, he performed at the same event, this time playing his original instrumental rock guitar loop music.

Everest said he'd remember the gig this time.

“I've felt famous for a week,” he said.

“The first hour leading up to it I was s...ing myself but after it was just incredible eh – so many people came up to me.”

The Oakura-raised musician, now 25, will play at the TSB Festival of Lights on Boxing Day night, on the Fred Parker Lawn.

For someone who normally plays to himself in his room, playing in front of people, and listeners telling him they love it, was amazing, he said.

Next month he is moving up to Auckland and hoping to set up a band.

And future goals? “I'd love to sell out the Powerstation.”

The New Plymouth District Council-run lights festival runs until January 31.

Ravensdaughter, Niko Ne Zna, EJ Barrett and Tansi Productions are also playing on Boxing Day evening.