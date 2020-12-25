Family makes Community Christmas lunch a tradition

The Rollins family, from California, from left Helena, 13, Richard and Elaine with Community Christmas Lunch coordinator Morag Snelgrove ready to serve up some festive fare at St Joseph’s hall on Friday.

A Californian family have made volunteering at the annual New Plymouth Community Christmas dinner part of their seasonal celebrations.

While the majority of Kiwis got to sit down and enjoy Christmas lunch with their families and relatives those who had to work, including police, firefighters, farmers, staff at service stations and some fast food outlets, made the best of day with their colleagues.

Richard and Elaine Rollins along with their 13-year-old daughter Helena were among hundreds of people who flocked to St Joseph's Church Hall on Friday to enjoy the companionship of others, share a meal, listen to live music and enjoy a visit from Santa Claus.

Elaine said they began volunteering about three years ago as they didn’t have any family commitments.

“I figured this would be a good time to help out.

“It’s about community, not everybody in the community can afford food, but we can afford to give our time.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Labour MP for New Plymouth Glen Bennett chats with people at New Plymouth’s Community Christmas Lunch at St Joseph’s Hall.

Newly elected New Plymouth Labour MP Glen Bennett, Mayor Neil Holdom and a man who has formerly held both of their positions, Harry Duynhoven, were also present.

Bennett said it was great to be there and wonderful to see all of the community support.

“This is what Christmas is all about and I’m proud to be part of it,” he said while filling plates with food.

Volunteer coordinator Morag Snelgrove took over from her mother Carol Fisher, who helped establish the lunch more than 30 years ago, said she was grateful for those who gave their time year after year.

“If it wasn’t for the volunteers we wouldn’t be able to do this.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Constable Andrew Wilson with a box .

Police officers working across the road at the New Plymouth station were also delivered lunches from the event.

Sergeant Shane Hurliman said the staff appreciated the gesture along with other food parcels that had been delivered.

“It was great, it was healthy,” Hurliman said.

“We are very grateful for the food hampers that have been dropped in.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Dave Ackerman with his kids Luke, 4, and Ava, 6.

At the New Plymouth fire station families of on-duty firefighters arrived for some lunchtime festive fare.

Senior station officer Blake Marston said the fire service was one big family and the kids enjoyed it.

“It’s good memories for them. They will remember having Christmas at the station.”

Senior firefighter Dave Ackerman’s two children Ava, 6, and Luke, 4, were enjoying their time at the station.

“It’s pretty cool to be able to bring them here,” Ackerman said.