Post-covid spending spree continues in Taranaki on Boxing Day

Inglewood’s John Lane checks out a new jigging rod and reel at Hunting and Fishing Taranaki.

Cash registers continued to jingle in Taranaki on Boxing Day, with no signs of the post-Covid-19 spending spree slowing down.

The car park at the Valley Megacentre in Waiwhakaiho was full by 11am with traffic on the roads surrounding the complex at a standstill as drivers circled the block waiting patiently for an opening.

At the Centre City mall in New Plymouth’s CBD, the top level of the car park started to fill up about 9am and was completely full by midday. There was a similar situation on Sunday.

Large numbers of people continued to flock to shopping centres around the region despite strong spending before Christmas and the rise in popularity of the Black Friday sales at the end of November.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Shay Fairhurst, owner of at Hunting and Fishing Taranaki, said 2020 Boxing Day sale had been potentially the biggest on record.

Hunting and Fishing Taranaki, at the port, owner Shay Fairhurst said it had been all go as soon as they opened the doors at 8.30am.

“It has been a very, very busy Boxing Day, potentially the biggest on record,” Fairhurst said.

The post-Covid spending spree was showing little sign of slowing down, he said.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Parking was at a premium at the Waiwhakaiho Valley Megacentre on Boxing Day as scores of shoppers looked to take advantage of the sales.

“We have come out of lockdown and having a look back at the numbers it has just been phenomenal.”

Recreational and leisure items, including hunting, fishing, camping gear and clothing, were in demand, Fairhurst said.

“It’s forever growing.

“Fortunately we are in the right industry. It’s very hard to complain.”

Inglewood’s John Lane said he was a keen fisherman and had a few Christmas vouchers he was looking to spend.

“I’m just after a good deal on a new fishing rod,” Lane said.

“I try to get out as much as possible.”

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Caleb Coxhead carries his belated Christmas present, a table for his gaming computer, bought by his father Marcus.

Marcus Coxhead took a strategic approach to dealing with the crowds.

Coxhead was after a new dishwasher and was one of the first customers through the doors at Harvey Norman but later returned with his son Caleb to get him a desk.

“I did all my shopping early this morning, I thought I would get in before the madness.”

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Stay Seng and Vichheka Lieng were busy snapping up home ware items at the Valley Megacentre in Waiwhakaiho.

Sray Seng and Vichheka Lieng had taken advantage of the sales to buy some much-needed pots and pans for the kitchen and bedding sets.

“We have been getting some good bargains,” Seng said.

Outlets at the Valley Megacentre including, Mitre10 Mega, Rebel Sport, Briscoes, Postie and Harvey Norman, appeared to be doing good trade but all enquiries about how the sales were going were directed to head offices.

A spokesman for Paymark, which monitors the value of eftpos transactions said the details of how much was spent on Boxing Day would not be available until Monday or Tuesday.