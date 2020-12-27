Teens arrested after burglary spree in Taranaki

Police are investigating after a gang of teenagers went of a burglary spree around New Plymouth last week. (file photo)

Two teenagers have been arrested after a gang of youths went on a mini crime spree around North Taranaki last week.

In the early hours of Monday, December 21, it is understood that four youths broke into or attempted to burgle six business premises in New Plymouth and another in Egmont Village, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

The businesses included a service station, a supermarket, a bottle store and a dairy and it is believed the gang were targeting cigarettes, tobacco and alcohol.

However, staff at the stores who were approached declined to comment.

The spokeswoman said two of the alleged offenders had been arrested and would undergo a youth process.

It is understood police are still looking for the others involved in the offending.