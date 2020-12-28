Doctor on a call - medic is walking the length of NZ for Taranaki Hospice

After a Christmas break, Doctor Claire Richardson was preparing to resume her 3000km trek along Te Araroa – New Zealand’s Trail – to raise money for the Taranaki Hospice on Sunday with a little help from Gus the dog.

As a doctor, Claire Richardson has seen the entire circle of life, and now she is putting her best foot forward to help those who provide care and comfort for those reaching its end.

The 29-year-old Taranaki District Health Board doctor has taken on the challenge of Te Araroa – New Zealand’s Trail - a 3000km walking track from Cape Reinga to Bluff to raise money for Hospice Taranaki.

Richardson has had close family members cared for by hospice and has worked alongside the organisation’s staff in her role, where she developed a great respect and admiration for their work.

“It was good to see that there was the support there when they needed it. That’s the thing. They are there for the patient.

“I know without funding it’s pretty hard to do.”

Richardson started the demanding task in the Far North on November 28 and hopes to arrive in the country’s southern port town on Anzac Day, April 25.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Doctor Claire Richardson says she learnt quickly to ditch the luxury items to lighten the load in her pack while on her 3000km trek the length of New Zealand.

The former Taranaki 7s rugby representative got to enjoy Christmas with her family, though, by taking a three-day break after competing 20 per cent of the trail, or 609km.

Richardson will fly back to Auckland on Monday to resume her arduous hike where she left off: nine kilometres north of the airport.

She said there had been ups and downs but the scenery provided its own rewards as she tramps an average of 25km a day.

“You are pushing your body but you are getting to see these awesome places.”

Receiving messages of support through her “The Happy Tramper” Instagram and Facebook social media pages always raised her spirits, as did listening to Miley Cyrus’ “It’s the climb”.

“It’s pretty good to get you up a hill.”

Richardson doesn’t have a support crew to rely on so has to carry all her food and clothing in her pack – which has been minimised to 17kg.

“It started off heavier and you quickly learnt that you need to drop some stuff, so you went through your pack and took out any luxuries.”

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff The road might be long but Doctor Claire Richardson is up for the challenge.

Sometimes Richardson is joined by others on the trail while other days she walks alone, to the surprise of her friends.

“A lot of people found it interesting that I was doing it because I’m not a good alone person, because I talk a lot and hate the dark.”

Richardson said you never know what life has in store, so she chose to seize the moment.

“I saw a quote on someone’s house: ‘die with memories not dreams’.”

Hospice chief executive Paul Lamb said the organisation had lost 65 per cent of its funding during the Covid-19 lockdown so he thought what Richardson was doing was fantastic.

“It’s a huge effort and commitment for her to put in to walk the length of the country for a charity like us,” Lamb said.

So far Richardson, who won the Taranaki Rose of Tralee in 2016, has raised $1400, and she has a goal of $10,000.

Donations can be made at https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/claires-te-araroa-journey