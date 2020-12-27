Paddling waka ama proves popular at Taranaki beach

Danny Grace provides experienced guidance as Hannah Condon, 12 gets a taste of waka ama at New Plymouth's Ngāmotu beach on Sunday.

The opportunity to get on the business end of a waka ama paddle proved popular at New Plymouth’s Ngāmotu Beach on Sunday.

Twelve-year-old Hannah Condon was one of 18 youngsters who turned up to give the sport a go in a novel TSB Festival of Lights event.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Children get a taste of Waka Ama at Ngāmotu beach on Sunday

Condon said it was good to experience being part of a team, and she enjoyed the physical workout.

“I think it helps strengthen muscles.”

Danny Grace, of the Taranaki Outrigger Canoe Club, which ran the event, said the newcomers handled the challenge really well.

“It's quick and easy getting them started.”