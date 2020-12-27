Paddling waka ama proves popular at Taranaki beach

16:01, Dec 27 2020
Danny Grace provides experienced guidance as Hannah Condon, 12 gets a taste of waka ama at New Plymouth's Ngāmotu beach on Sunday.
GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff
The opportunity to get on the business end of a waka ama paddle proved popular at New Plymouth’s Ngāmotu Beach on Sunday.

Twelve-year-old Hannah Condon was one of 18 youngsters who turned up to give the sport a go in a novel TSB Festival of Lights event.

Children get a taste of Waka Ama at Ngāmotu beach on Sunday
GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff
Condon said it was good to experience being part of a team, and she enjoyed the physical workout.

“I think it helps strengthen muscles.”

Danny Grace, of the Taranaki Outrigger Canoe Club, which ran the event, said the newcomers handled the challenge really well.

“It's quick and easy getting them started.”

The boating activity was part of the ongoing TSB Festival of Lights
GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff
