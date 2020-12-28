Police investigating after liquor store robbed in broad daylight

A police detective arrives at the scene of the robbery at the Big Barrel liquor store in Waiwakaiho on Sunday afternoon.

An investigation has been launched after a New Plymouth liquor store was robbed of cash and cigarettes on Sunday.

A person wearing a black hoodie and with their face covered entered the Big Barrel store on Devon Rd, Waiwhakaiho, about 5pm and demanded money from a staff member, a police spokeswoman said.

The offender fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and quantity of cigarettes.

She was not able to say whether a weapon was used in the holdup or what direction the robber escaped.

Police searched the area surrounding the store but were unable to locate the offender.

A forensic examination of the scene would be carried out including examining CCTV footage, she said.

If anyone saw the offender leaving the store or had any information about the robbery they’re encouraged to call 105 and quote case number 201227/1954 or details can be passed on anonymously at Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.