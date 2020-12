Police were called to a crash in Waitara’s main street on Sunday night after a car hit a bridge. (file photo)

Police are looking for the occupants of a car who fled the scene after hitting a bridge in North Taranaki on Sunday.

The crash happened about 8.40pm on McLean St, Waitara, a police spokeswoman said.

Firefighters and police attended the scene but the occupants of the car had taken off by the time they arrived, she said.

“We are making enquiries to establish the cause of the crash and the identity of those involved.”