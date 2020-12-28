Taranaki Racing carnival to continue on Tuesday

Leoni Nelson gives Hot Spring Project a wash down after race 5 at Sunday's Hooves and Grooves race day at the New Plymouth Raceway.

There were promising signs for Taranaki Racing’s aspiration to establish a two-day event, with thousands of people flocking to the New Plymouth Raceway on Sunday.

Around 2200 people attended the club’s first meeting, Hooves and Grooves Raceday, and chief executive Carey Hobbs hoped it would be repeated at the Family Fun Day taking place on Tuesday.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Kate Hoskin, Julie Butler, and Nicole Boniface at the Hooves and Grooves race day.

One lucky punter at the second meeting will get the opportunity to win a Ford Puma valued at $33,000 if they win the draw coming through the gate and can then pick four winners on the day.

“It's better than Lotto,” Hobbs said.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Skyroca eyes the crowd as the horses parade in the birdcage before race 4.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Ruby Bloor, 2, savours a cool glass of orange juice with her nanna Wendy Bloor, both from Hāwera, at the Hooves and Grooves race day.

There would also be heaps of free activities to keep the children entertained including mechanical bull riding, bouncy castle, running races, colouring competition.

It was the second year the club had held the two meetings a day apart and Hobbs said they wanted to make it an annual event.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Cooper Warn, 23 months, gets a better view of the races from his mum Tara Harvey and nanna Robyn Harvey, all of Oakura, on Sunday. It was Cooper's first time at the races.

“We hope to establish it as a racing carnival on two distinctive days – a party day followed by a family day.

“We were very pleased with yesterday and tomorrow is all go.”

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Friends Taylor Doughty and Madison Low take a selfie at Sunday's races.

Hobbs said Sunday’s crowd was bigger than 2019 and the on-course turnover was more than $155,000 - an increase of $20,000 on last year.

“All in all we had a terrific day; a large crowd with no problems.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Courtney Campbell and Hanna Chappell celebrate their winning bet on Bentayga in race 4.

“Despite the cool wind there was a very large crowd who enjoyed the racing and the after party.”

The club held one race meeting in March without a crowd and another three were missed due to covid, but there were positive signs for the future, he said.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Jockey Wiremu Pinn is all smiles as he unsaddles Streak of Power after they won race 5 by three lengths.

“Since then attendance has been up at virtually every race day, so I think people are enjoying being able to get back to normality.

“Without crowds it just wasn’t the same.”

Gates open at 11am for Tuesday's Family Fun Day, with the first of eight races starting at 12.28pm.

Punters wanting to be in the draw for the pick four competition have to be on course by the second race at 1.03pm.