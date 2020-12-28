Turtles, mountains and a whole lot of sand at annual sandcastle competition

Harper Scrivener, 8, and his dad, Aaron Scrivener, made a giant turtle at the TSB Festival of Lights Summer Scene Sandcastle Masterclass competition.

As soon as 8-year-old Harper Scrivener hit the sand, he was straight into creating a masterpiece.

And although he was taking part in a sandcastle competition, Harper made something a bit different – a sea turtle.

“My dad started making a big lump,” Harper said.

He and his dad, Aaron, were among nearly 100 people building sandcastles at New Plymouth's Ngāmotu Beach on Monday for the Sandcastle Masterclass, which was part of the TSB Festival of Lights Summer Scene programme.

Ngāmotu Sandman Carl O'Sullivan was giving tips and tricks to the kids, but Harper was straight into building as soon as they hit the sand.

“We just got started,” he said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Ngāmotu Beach was packed with families building sandcastles on Monday.

They spent an hour creating the body of the turtle, which required Harper smoothing the sand underneath with water so it didn't collapse.

“We’re just going to do the detail then we're going to have a hot sausage," Aaron Scrivener said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Shem Scrivener, 7, and Aiden Faraj, 5, build Maunga Taranaki with a Christmas tree on top.

Harper's younger brother Shem, 7, had ditched the turtle making and had joined forces with new friend five-year-old Aiden Faraj to build Maunga Taranaki with a Christmas tree on top.

Meanwhile, mum Aimee Warren was supervising her kids who had separated on the sand to build their own castles.

“It's cool, it’s quite different," she said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Arnalee Gary, 2, and Koben Grey, 12, show off their sandcastle village, as mum Amiee Warren watches on.

“Not everyday kids all come down here and build sandcastles.”

Summer Scene organisers Hannah Doherty said the event was so popular last year they had bought it back for a second year, and the number of attendees had grown.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Jasiah Buckland, 10, works hard on his creation.

“It's a good family day out, people come out and get creative, brave the wind and enjoy the sun."

The next Summer Scene activity is orienteering through Pukekura Park on Tuesday morning, followed by Hoop Groove, a hula hooping class at 4pm.