Taranaki shoppers spend $1 million on Boxing Day - again

Guize Men’s & Women’s Clothing owner Brett Stokell said Boxing Day sales were better than last year.

Taranaki shoppers spent $1 million at Boxing Day sales – the exact same amount as last year, new figures show.

Data released by PayMark shows that around the country, Kiwis spent $62.2 million on December 26, excluding food, drink and hospitality – 2.2 per cent less than on the same date last year.

Poor weather in parts of the country is thought to be partly behind the drop.

But spending was up 5 per cent over the five weeks ending December 27, and spending during December 23 and Christmas Eve was up 10.4 per cent.

Guize Men’s and Women’s Clothing owner Brett Stokell said they were nervous about how their Boxing Day would go as it was the first one since the store had moved from Centre City to New Plymouth's main street earlier in the year.

READ MORE:

* Black Friday pumps almost five times more money into South Canterbury than Boxing Day this year

* Spending habits are changing with Kiwis spending more on Black Friday than Boxing Day

* Womad 2018 - Day 1 at New Plymouth's Bowl of Brooklands



“Boxing Day is never as big for us," Stokell said, compared to chain stores.

But their sales were up on last year, which was unexpected.

“We were really happy with that.

“We've gone through our biggest December ever.”

Trade Me said by 8am on Saturday there were 4400 unwanted gifts listed for sale on the website.

However, in Taranaki it appears people are somewhat more grateful for what they have received.

There was only one unwanted gift listed in the region – a Pamper Body Set for Him or Her.

As on Monday evening, only two people had made bids.