My noodle sandwich experience at TSB Festival of Lights

Despite the cold wind that the trees weren’t completely able to block, it was busy at the Light Bites on Sunday night.

REVIEW: Rocking up to the TSB Festival of Lights last weekend was only for the brave or well coated.

There was snow on the mountain and you could feel the cold in the wind.

I arrived at Light Bites, the eating area at the New Plymouth District Council festival, about 8pm and though that meant I was still too early to see the lights, I was just in time to get something warm to eat.

There were about eight food trucks of some description, including crepes, poke bowls, beer and coffee, braised pork/pulled beef/veg alternative. You know the thing.

There were already lots of people ordering and there was that comforting aroma of cooked food in the air.

READ MORE:

* Food trucks are back for a second year at the TSB Festival of Lights

* Taranaki's Festival of Lights back for another year, with a CBD expansion



Christina Persico/Stuff The mi goreng toasted sandwich. Yes, that's noodles in a sandwich.

After reviewing my options I went with The Grilled Cheese Kitchen and their Mr Lee sandwich.

That's a sandwich that has mi goreng noodles, fried egg, sweet chilli sauce and two kinds of cheese for $13.50. And it came with a side of fries.

A noodle sandwich might not be everyone's cup of tea, but I love noodles so, of the options available, this one suited me.

I’d have one again but perhaps ask for less cheese. I suppose I should have expected it would have a lot of cheese, coming as it did from The Grilled Cheese Kitchen, but it was a bit too cheesy for me. Sometimes less is more.

Wanting to make the most of my $25 review allowance, I then went for a hot chocolate from Big Bald Guy. It cost me $4.50 and was nice and hot.

I finished off with a delicious crepe with homemade butter caramel ($7 plus cream for $1).

Normally I go for the chocolate, but it was Nutella flavour on offer and, at the risk of alienating myself from society, I’m not a huge Nutella fan.

The crepe was served in a cup and was difficult to eat with a spoon, particularly while walking, but at least by then it was mostly dark, so I didn't have to be that elegant.

All up, it was a decent meal out for $26, which was a paltry $1 over my limit.

One thing though, I would have liked to see more seating options so there is less sitting at shared tables next to strangers you're studiously pretending aren't there. But I guess there are plenty of other places to sit and eat at the park that I could have easily walked to.