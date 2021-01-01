Jet ski shortage about to hit but plenty still out on Taranaki waterways

Chelsea Wong, 12, took a jet ski ride with her dad Neil Wong and family friends Hayley Chin, 11, while Jayden Chin, 9, stuck to the kayak at New Plymouth’s Ngāmotu Beach on Wednesday.

As summer hits its peak in Taranaki, jet skis are out in full force in the region’s lakes, rivers and beaches.

But those who don’t already have one may be out of luck – one dealer has almost run out of stock after Covid-19 restricted supplies.

Sales have been steady for Can-Am Taranaki owner Gavin Dey, and business is almost as busy as 2019 – which was his biggest jet ski-selling year to date.

But, he’s only got a few left to sell this season after the pandemic restricted the stock he could get his hands on.

“We’ve had a good run,” Dey said. “Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

He sold 50 of the vehicles last year and had expected the same “intensity” this year.

Jet skies are not cheap. An entry level ski starts at around $10,000 but most models are double that, at least.

Dey has owned his Stratford-based business, which also sells motorbikes, for more than 20 years.

He said jet ski sales have been growing since 2014 due to cheaper models becoming available and the desire to fish off the vessels.

This year he suspected some customers were coming through the doors because they couldn’t go overseas.

Dey had one customer tell him they couldn’t go to Canada so decided to buy a toy.

Neil Wong, of Wellington, was making the most of a family member’s jet ski at Ngāmotu Beach on Wednesday, with his daughter Chelsea, 12, and niece Hayley Chin, 11, from Christchurch.

Wong’s nephew Jayden Chin, 9, had fun on the kayak too, while the relatives soaked up the sun as they holidayed in New Plymouth.

And although Wong said he was one of the majority who knew the rules of the water, there are some jet skiers that don’t.

Port Taranaki harbour master Tony Parr said there had been complaints about riders going faster than five knots in the restricted area.

“Jet skis typically are a different genre of boat owner,” Parr said. “It’s easy to just open up the throttle.”

The restricted area stretches 200 metres from the popular Ngāmotu Beach shoreline and Parr said he had already approached a few riders to educate them on the rules.

“It just makes it safe with swimmers.”