NPDC subsidises reusable coffee cup scheme for summer

New Plymouth District Council is subsidising the joining fees for cafes to join a reusable cups scheme.

Cafes in the New Plymouth district are being urged to sign up to a new recycling scheme aiming to help cut the estimated three million cups and lids currently going to landfill in the region each year.

Again Again, which is supported by the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC), lends cafes food-grade stainless steel cups, reusable silicone lids and reusable or recyclable paper sleeves.

Customers borrow the cup for a one-off bond of $3 and next time they can swap for a free fresh cup at a participating cafe, or get a refund.

READ MORE:

* Nelson well on the way to being free of disposable cups thanks to council subsidy

* Returnable zero waste steel coffee cups will be introduced to 90 cafes in Wellington



The cups were trialled and then extended in Wellington in 2019, and introduced to Nelson in early 2020.

Depending on the busyness of the business, it costs between $179 and $359, plus GST, to sign up, which includes a starter pack and a 60-day trial at half price.

Until March 31st, New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) is paying the sign-up fee, which includes the first two months’ subscription.

The council is also encouraging cafes to offer a discount to customers who bring their own clean, reusable cup in a ‘Bring It’ campaign in the New Year.

If a business wishes to continue beyond the trial, it costs $60 – $120 a month plus GST.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The council hopes to cut down on non-recyclable cups ending up in kerbside recycling bins through the scheme.

The council’s waste and recycling head, Kimberley Hope, says cups are one of the most common non-recyclable items ending up in kerbside recycling bins, taking significant time and money to sort.

“The Again Again scheme fits into a cafe’s workflow and hygiene requirements, and provides an easy solution for coffee drinkers if they forget to bring their reusable cup,” she said in a statement.

So far, Ozone Coffee, Elixir, Pekaren in Bell Block and Tea House on the Lake in Pukekura Park have all signed up.

Comment: When I hear the phrase ‘Again Again’, all I can think of is the Teletubbies – however, my cup has nothing to do with the chubby, nonsense-spouting lovables of some of our childhoods.

The cups themselves are – my first thought – little. My regular hot chocolate was what I'd call small.

A cardboard sleeve is provided, and a brief brush of a finger against the hot steel proved they are needed.

It's a good idea, but I don't buy enough drinks to make it worthwhile. And I have my Team New Zealand reusable cup at home, bought before lockdown temporarily put paid to bringing in your own cups.

I also, since Christmas, have a Central Perk mug with a takeaway lid which is three times the size.

So when I take it back, I’ll be asking for my $3 refund.