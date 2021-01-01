New Plymouth's New Year's Day market packs out

Nina Dawson and her friend Abbey White, both 2, cooled off with ice creams at the New Year’s Day Seaside Market.

Ice creams were being devoured and crafts snapped up as the sun shone on New Plymouth’s New Year’s Day Seaside Market.

Hundreds flocked to Ngāmotu Beach on Friday to get a bite to eat, browse of the stalls, and watch their children play on the first day of 2021.

The market ran from 10am-4pm and replaced the Oakura Beach Carnival Market, which was unable to be held in its usual location due to unforeseen circumstances.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Auckland’s Marie Ceniza, 26, and Kayoko Otsubo, 33, were in New Plymouth for the first time and loving it.

While the majority of the market wanderers were from Taranaki, there were visitors amongst them too.

Auckland’s Marie Cenzia, 26, and Kayoko Otsubo, 33, decided to visit the region for a couple of days while they had a break.

“It’s our first time here,” Cenzia said. “It’s been really good.”

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Tony Knox and his grandson Jack Rielly, 1, made sure to be sun smart on the scorching day.

They made the most of the location and ate their market food on the grass overlooking the beach.

The pair were loving it so far, Cenzia said.

“This is a place I could live in.”

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Huntly’s Jamie Thurston said coming back to New Plymouth feels like coming home.

Jamie Thurston, of Huntly, enjoyed a bratwurst while wandering through the crowd.

Thurston was in town visiting a friend but is familiar with the place as he worked in New Plymouth for a year.

“It’s almost like coming home,” he said.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Bell Blocks's Avery Smith, 2, came to the market with her parents Paganne and Robin, who appeared to have something yummy for her lunch.

Taranaki families were loving the sun too, like Tony Knox and his grandson Jack Rielly, 1, Paganne, Robin and Avery Smith, 2, and play mates Abbey White and Nina Dawson, both 2.

Te Ana Bishop, who runs Cre8tiv Worx, said she’d had a steady morning running her stall.

Bishop found a hobby in combining old and new and has created a number of decorative pieces from old teapots and crockery.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Te Ana Bishop gets a lot of comments on her creations, which she sells from her Cre8tiv Worx stall.

Her tea cups, which sit on top of old totara fence posts from her farm, were popular, and she constantly gets comments on them.

Bishop, who also sews and sells masks and shirts, said she loved being at the market.

“It’s fun,” she said. “You meet zillions of people.”