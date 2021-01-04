Two new heritage buildings listed in Taranaki

Egmont Chambers in Stratford, which houses Fenton St Art Collective owned by Jo Stallard and Stuart Greenhill, is one of two Taranaki buildings newly recognised on the New Zealand Heritage List as Category 2 historic places.

Egmont Chambers, built in 1920, in Stratford, and Rahiri Lodge, built in 1929, on the edge of Te Papakura o Taranaki (Egmont National Park), have been listed as Category 2 historic places on the New Zealand Heritage List/Rārangi Kōrero.

Category 2 recognises places that are of historical or cultural significance or value.

The list identifies and provides information on significant heritage places throughout New Zealand but does not equal automatic protection or prevent places being altered or sold.

It can, however, provide funding opportunities such as the National Heritage Preservation Incentive Fund and lead to heritage properties being considered for inclusion in district plan heritage schedules.

Stuart Greenhill and Jo Stallard bought Egmont Chambers in 2016 and turned it into a gin-distilling, coffee-roasting art gallery, Fenton Street Art Collective, in 2018 as well as converting the upstairs into their living quarters.

Greenhill said their main reason for buying the building was to preserve the heritage aspect.

“We looked everywhere in New Zealand for a building to save.

“We’ve ticked off our goal so are looking for something else now we’ve done that.”

There were a number of criteria they needed to fulfil to get the building listed and had spent the last four years ticking them off.

In a statement, Blyss Wagstaff, Heritage New Zealand senior heritage assessment advisor, said Egmont Chambers signified Stratford’s maturation, transitioning from wooden to permanent brick, concrete and steel structures in the inter-war years.

“This phase of development has defined the character of Stratford’s central business district.

“The building has architectural significance as an enduring and elegant example of the stripped classical style, with a clear design connection to Stratford architect John D. Healy’s other work in the town centre.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Rahiri Lodge on the edge of Te Papakura o Taranaki (Egmont National Park) has also been recognised.

Rahiri Lodge, which sits at the Egmont Road entrance to Taranaki Maunga, was designed by the Park Board’s honorary architect Horace Victor Samuel Griffiths and constructed by Boon Bros Ltd.

It was built to house a permanent gatekeeper who collected tolls and controlled motor traffic up and down the mountain road.

The property, which was substantially upgraded in 2003, is managed as a historic asset by the Department of Conservation and is currently privately tenanted.