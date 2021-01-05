Couple on honeymoon in Taranaki after escaping the Covid crisis

Cody and Debra Howell enjoyed camping at New Plymouth’s Lake Rotomanu on Monday night while travelling the country on a six-month extended honeymoon.

New Zealander Debra Howell and her American husband, Cody Howell, were feeling privileged to be basking under sunny clear blue skies in Taranaki on Tuesday.

The couple are on an extended six-month honeymoon after being married last month, days after finishing their time in managed isolation following their return to New Zealand.

They met in 2019 while hiking the Appalachian Trail, in the eastern United States, and after spending the next 142 days together knew they were meant to be.

“Imagine spending 24 hours a day, seven days a week with your partner from the moment you met them,” Debra Howell said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Taranaki lakes, river and beaches were popular spots as the summer sun continued to shine on Tuesday.

She was living in Canada at the time, and as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to sweep the world she decided to apply for a partnership visa so she could return home with Cody.

Cody Howell said he felt fortunate to be in New Zealand as case numbers in the US topped 21 million with more than 360,000 deaths.

“It was just based on our relationship that they let me in,” he said.

“It’s great to be away from the pandemic at the moment.”

They arrived in New Plymouth on Monday and camped overnight in the picturesque setting of Lake Rotomanu.

“The pōhutukawas are stunning right now,” Debra, who hails from Auckland, said.

“I love it down here.”

Cody said the weather had been fantastic and hoped it would continue when they attempted to climb Mt Taranaki on Wednesday.

“I came to explore her home country.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Ruby Reesby and her best friend, Cassie Plimmer, both aged 12, were having a great time on their kneeboards at Lake Rotomanu.

Taranaki beaches, rivers and lakes were popular places to be on Tuesday as the spell of balmy summer weather continued.

However, MetService meteorologist Thomas Adams warned rain was on the horizon. He said Wednesday would be fine with some high cloud, but then things would change.

“The real burst of rain will come through Thursday to Friday.”

He said there could be a few showers during the weekend but nothing like the downpours experienced last Saturday.

At Lake Rotomanu, Ruby Reesby was having a great time being towed behind her dad David’s ski-boat on kneeboards with her best friend, Cassie Plimmer.

“It’s so much fun. The adrenaline rush is just so good – I love it,” the 12-year-old said.

“It [the weather] is beautiful. It’s exactly what everybody wanted. Who doesn’t love the sun?”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Boyde Brown enjoys the fine weather as he guides his radio-controlled sailing boat around Lake Rotomanu on Tuesday.

At the opposite end of the lake, Boyde Brown was enjoying a more sedate time sailing his radio-controlled yacht.

“I just like to come out each fine day and sail it,” Brown said.

Meanwhile, nearby 4-year-old McKenzie Parker was busy feeding ducks.