Technicality stops New Plymouth securing top spot for sunshine hours

New Plymouth’s Ngamotu Beach was packed with people enjoying the sunshine on Tuesday. The city was the third sunniest spot in December but was knocked out of the top three for 2020 by a technicality.

New Plymouth’s stormy history in New Zealand’s sunniest spots stakes has resurfaced, with a technicality knocking the city off the podium for 2020.

The city recorded the third highest sunshine total for December with 281.1 hours, behind Whakatane, 301.6, and Tekapo, 282.4, but was relegated to the fourth sunniest place in the country for 2020, provisional data from Plant and Food at the Marlborough Research Centre shows.

Whakatane scored the top spot for the year with 2704.4 hours, Richmond placed second with 2638.2 and Blenheim third with 2602.1 hours, a mere 6.9 hours ahead of New Plymouth’s total of 2595.2.

The centre pulls data from the same sunshine counters as Niwa, which will formally announce the coveted title of New Zealand’s sunniest town later this month.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom says when you combine the sunshine hours with the quality of attractions in the city it would rank number one. (file photo)

However, centre scientist Rob Agnew said New Plymouth’s true position could be third due to a glitch which resulted in a day in May not being counted.

Agnew said Blenheim had also missed a day, but he had calculated the town’s sunshine hours using external data and added it to the provisional total.

However, he had not done the sums for New Plymouth, relegating the city to fourth place.

“If you just take the figures from Niwa then New Plymouth would be third and Blenheim in fourth place.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff A jet-skier enjoy a sunny summer’s morning at New Plymouth’s Lake Rotomanu.

It’s not the first time New Plymouth has been shunned in the sunshine rankings, after taking out second place in 2013 and 2014 the city was stripped of the status when Niwa dumped the data after changing from manual recording to electronic devices.

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom said the methodology used to rank the sunniest centres appeared to be questionable.

“I think local knowledge would tell you we know we are pretty damn good,” Holdom said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Sunshine draws big crowds of people to New Plymouth’s lakes, rivers and beaches.

“If weather and the opportunity to have a fantastic break are combined then we would clearly be first.

New Plymouth woman Daisy Day, a former surf coach, mountain biker, photographer and beach lover, agreed the city had excellent summers with loads of sunshine hours and didn’t get the recognition it deserved.

“I think we get missed out quite a lot actually,” Day said.

“Tongue in cheek, I think we get a bit of a rough deal.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff Renowned surf coach Daisy Day says New Plymouth boasts some of the best sunshine hours in the country. (file photo)

Taranaki’s only other town to have its sunshine hours recorded was Stratford, which was well down the rankings after only recording 2126.5 hours in 2020, 468.7 less than New Plymouth and a whopping 577.9 fewer than the number one spot, Whakatane.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer affecting New Zealanders and the country has the highest rate of melanoma in the world and Taranaki Cancer Society health promoter Jill Burge encouraged people to be sun smart.

“Our advice is nothing new, slip, slop, slap and slide into the shade,” Burge said.

Unprotected exposure to UV radiation was a known risk for the development of skin cancer and Burge said people needed to be sun smart between September and April, especially between the hours of 10am-4pm when UV radiation levels were the highest.