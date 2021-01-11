Te Papakura o Taranaki still busy despite drop in visitor numbers

Department of Conservation senior ranger Dave Rogers said staff had still been busy in Te Papakura o Taranaki (Egmont National Park) despite a drop in visitor numbers.

Queues to the North Egmont Visitor Centre car park this summer have sometimes lasted more than an hour but visitor numbers to Te Papakura o Taranaki national park dropped by almost a third in 2020.

The majority of visitors to the park were usually international but in 2020, as the country’s borders were closed due to Covid-19, more domestic travellers were coming through, Department of Conservation (DOC) senior ranger Dave Rogers said.

“When you have got a lot of visitors coming into the park who are new to the area and new to New Zealand culture, it requires more time making them aware of conditions and explaining things to them.

“Definitely the domestic traveller has been very active and a lot of Kiwis coming out of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton – we have been seeing a lot of them on the roads and coming into the park.”

READ MORE:

* Wider, higher boardwalks designed to protect Mt Taranaki's valuable wetlands

* DOC spends $760k on Egmont National Park in past five years

* Mt Taranaki circuit fully accessible after car-sized boulders removed above popular track



Rogers said the park had seen a 24 per cent drop in visitors from 2019 to 2020, which could largely be attributed to its complete closure in March and April for the level 4 lockdown.

Mike Watson/Stuff The Pouakai Circuit track in Egmont National Park has remained popular this summer without international visitors.

The two visitor centres at Dawson Falls and North Egmont had also seen a 27 per cent drop in numbers but Rogers said they were still busy.

“Whether we have got low numbers of visitation or high numbers of visitation, there is still servicing and maintenance of tracks, huts, lodges, buildings, historic sites, roads and car parks.”

Despite overall visitor numbers being down, the number of people using the Pouakai Circuit, Wilkies Pool track and Oaonui track had increased.

“We have been surprised at the number of people still coming.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Nathan Tucker is travelling the North Island with Sheetal Prasad and was one of many visiting North Egmont Visitor Centre this summer.

Sheetal Prasad, 33, and Nathan Tucker, 31, from Whangārei, were visiting Taranaki and the national park for the first time and freedom camping at the North Egmont car park in their self-contained converted bus.

“We are big believers in being self-contained and not disturbing the environment,” Prasad said.

The pair were travelling around New Zealand over the Christmas and New Year break before returning north for work.

They planned to climb Taranaki Maunga but that changed when Prasad fell and injured her leg in Napier.

“The mountain brought us here, we really wanted to do it but we thought at least come and have a look at it,” Prasad said.

“It is really nice to be able to do this,” Tucker added.