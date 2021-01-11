No drought yet but Fed Farmers says Taranaki not out of the woods

Farmers will be preparing for a dry period which has been the recent pattern, Federated Farmers says. (file photo)

Heavy rain in Taranaki last week may be the last the region sees for a while.

As of 6am on Friday, the Mangati Stream monitor at State Highway 3 had had 31.6 millimetres of rain in 24 hours, according to Taranaki Regional Council's environmental mapping.

At Mangorei Upper, 50mm had fallen, but Stratford and South Taranaki had seen significantly less.

As of January 7, NIWA’s drought index shows Taranaki in the clear. Drought conditions were only at the top of the country, with varying degrees of dryness in Auckland, north Waikato, parts of Gisborne and a smattering of locations in the South Island.

But the region is not yet out of the woods, said Taranaki Federated Farmers president Mark Hooper.

Farmers would be preparing for a dry period, which had been the consistent pattern for the last few years.

“Our later summer, early autumn is pretty consistently dry,” Hooper said.

“That would still be the primary consideration for most people at this stage."

A lot of crops were smashed when they were in the seedling stage in November with the heavy rains and wind, but they have started to turn around in the last three weeks, he said.

“In that sense people are probably feeling a little more prepared or less nervous that they were, say, a month ago.

“If it’s really dry at this time of the year then there's a chance that we’ll have quite a long dry period, but the longer that we get rain at this time of year the more comfortable people are.”

The extended Metservice forecast for New Plymouth shows mainly fine days for the coming week.

Residential water restrictions are in place in the New Plymouth District until March 31. Sprinklers, irrigation systems and unattended hoses are banned, and held-hoses are under the odds-and-evens system.

The rules always come in on January 1. The district’s drinking water plant, Lake Mangamahoe, stores only enough water for 10 days. New Plymouth deputy mayor Richard Jordan says the restrictions are based on environmental factors rather than rainfall.

In South Taranaki, a district council spokesman said there are currently no restrictions in place, but they would always encourage the conservation of water to ensure there was enough to go around.

NIWA's seasonal climate outlook from January to March, released last week, predicts a 65 per cent chance of higher than average temperatures in the region.

Rainfall is likely to be near average (40 per cent likely) or above average (35 per cent).