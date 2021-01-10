New Plymouth become home of country music for one weekend only, say Topp Twins

Jules and Lynda Topp headlined the Egmont Country Music Festival at the New Plymouth Raceway.

The biggest country music gathering in the world took place in Taranaki this weekend, the Topp Twins reckon.

Lynda and Jools Topp headlined the three-day Egmont Country Music Festival at the New Plymouth Raceway, together with Bevan Gardiner, James Davy and Cooper's Run.

With the majority of the rest of the would unable to host large gatherings, “we reckon New Plymouth is the home of country music”, Lynda quipped.

“We're feeling pretty lucky that we can be here singing, you know, because the rest of the world has gone crazy,” Jools added.

The pair, famous for characters such as “Ken and Ken” and “Camp Leader and Camp Mother” made their festival appearance on Saturday night.

They said every gig is different because every audience is different.

“What’s really cool about this one is all the campervans come in," Lynda said. “They're a lovely crowd to play to and they're real stalwarts. They go round all the country festivals.”

The twins said one loyal fan has a t-shirt signed about 10 times – first in 2007.

She attended the weekend's festival and the twins, who were appointed Dame Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2018, this time signed as Dame Lynda and Dame Jools.

With covid affecting much of the world, the festivals that are running are “taking a risk and being brave, so we need to turn up and support them”, Lynda said.

The pair played New Plymouth's Puke Ariki museum in 2019 to mark its 100th anniversary.

Now in their 60s, they plan to keep going while they can, but say the days of staying on the road are over.

“You run out of underpants when you're on the road for six months,” Jools noted.

They have got to have a farewell tour at some point, “and then we’ll have to do the comeback tour".

Also playing at the Raceway on Saturday night were Bevan Gardiner and James Davy.

Gardiner said he was “more the country guy” while Davy's background is jazz..

“It seems like a pure type of music,” Gardiner said. “The stories and the feelings behind the songs are a lot of what get you."